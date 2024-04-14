Canucks’ Elias Lindholm and wife Annica are having another baby

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm is expecting another baby.

The news was shared by Lindholm’s wife, Annica, who posted ultrasound videos on her Instagram account. The baby, which will be the couple’s second, is expected to arrive sometime this year.

“Family is growing. One more to adore 🥹🙏🏻🤍,” Annica wrote in the post announcing the pregnancy.

The news has been met with a lot of excitement from fellow wives of Canucks players, with both Natalie Miller and Aleksandra Zadorova leaving congratulatory comments on the post.

Their first child, a baby boy they named Levi, was born last year. Annica posted shortly after his birth that she had to undergo an emergency c-section due to the baby arriving about five weeks early. After a short stay in the NICU, Levi came home and has looked to be in good shape ever since.

Lindholm and Annica got engaged in 2022 after several years of dating. Lindholm spent most of their relationship playing with the Calgary Flames, but the couple moved to Vancouver in the leadup to this year’s trade deadline.

The couple announced their engagement with matching “his and hers” mugs.

Canucks fans are hoping the news will not only bring joy to the Lindholm’s off the ice but also add some more motivation on the ice as the team is preparing for what they hope to be a long playoff run.