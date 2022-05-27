Brock Boeser's father Duke has passed away at age 61

It’s a sad day for the Boeser family.

Duke Boeser, the father of Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser, passed away at the age of 61.

“The Vancouver Canucks are deeply saddened by the passing of Brock Boeser’s father, Duke,” the Canucks announced on social media today. “A beloved member of the Canucks family, Duke’s strength, courage, and positive energy were an inspiration to everyone around him. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Brock, Laurie, Jessica, and Paul and ask that you please respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Sending our love to the Boeser family 💙 pic.twitter.com/W58k5TEw5h — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) May 27, 2022

Canucks fans got to know Duke immediately after Brock joined the team. He was brought in to read the starting lineup to the players before Brock’s first NHL game, in Minnesota.

Duke’s health troubles were well-publicized, which included surviving a pulmonary embolism in 2020.

Duke was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when Brock was in the seventh grade.

“I was so young, I didn’t really know what Parkinson’s was, I didn’t know how it was going to affect my dad,” Brock explained as part of a Parkinson Society British Columbia awareness campaign in 2020.

Duke was in a car accident in 2017, which Brock said made things worse.

“It was hard on our family,” he said.

“He’s been so tough through this whole thing.”

In addition, Duke was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, which required chemotherapy treatments, before the disease returned again in 2019, and for a third time in 2021.

Brock was brought to tears earlier this month when speaking about his father at the Canucks season-ending media availability.

“He’s not doing well,” the Canucks forward said on May 1. “He has pretty bad dementia right now. It’s onset. It’s gotten pretty, pretty bad this year. It’s really hitting me hard.”

Yesterday, Laurie provided an update on her husband’s condition on a public forum, saying “our beloved Duke is skating his last lap around the hockey rink.”

“He is at our home resting. Our family is close by his side. He’s had some wonderful visits from family, friends, and neighbours,” she said. “Please pray for his comfort and peace as he makes his way home to our heavenly father. And please pray for our children as this is so very hard for them to let go.”