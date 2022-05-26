Boeser's mother provides health update on Canucks forward's father

Brock Boeser’s father is “skating his last lap around the hockey rink,” according to Brock’s mother, Laurie Boeser.

Laurie provided an update on Duke Boeser, her husband and Brock’s father, who has dealt with multiple health challenges over the years.

It’s sad news for the Boeser family.

“Our beloved Duke is skating his last lap around the hockey rink,” Laurie wrote this morning in a Caring Bridge journal entry. “He is at our home resting. Our family is close by his side. He’s had some wonderful visits from family, friends and neighbours. Please pray for his comfort and peace as he makes his way home to our heavenly father. And please pray for our children as this is so very hard for them to let go.”

It was clear Duke was in poor health when Boeser was brought to tears when speaking about his father at the Vancouver Canucks’ year-end media availability earlier this month.

“He’s not doing well,” the Canucks forward said. “He has pretty bad dementia right now. It’s onset. It’s gotten pretty, pretty bad this year. It’s really hitting me hard.”

A previous journal entry update from Laurie came on December 29, when she said “by the grace of God, [Duke] is still with us.”

Duke, 61, survived a pulmonary embolism in 2020, and has advanced Parkinson’s disease dementia. His lung cancer returned for a third time last March, but stabilized four months later, Laurie said. She quit her job around that time to provide additional care for Duke at home.

Canucks fans got to know Duke and Laurie Boeser when their son made his NHL debut in 2017. The Canucks were in Boeser’s home state of Minnesota that night, allowing Brock’s parents to be in attendance.

Duke was asked to read out the starting lineup in the dressing room, which is a moment I’m sure the Boeser family will never forget.