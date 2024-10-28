It’s been a whirlwind few days for Vancouver Canucks rookie Arshdeep Bains.

The winger scored his first NHL goal while playing for his hometown team on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and there’s been an outpouring of support since.

The milestone moment received national attention. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even congratulated Bains on social media.

“A hometown hero in the making. Congrats on your first NHL goal, Arshdeep!” reads the post.

Bains’ goal stood as the game-winner as the Canucks beat the Penguins 4-3.

“I can’t even really put it into words,” said Bains about the moment postgame. “It just happened so fast, and all the guys were so happy; it was a special moment.”

The 23-year-old not only scored his first goal for his hometown team but also got it at home with his parents in the crowd. After the game, Bains presented them with the stick and puck from the huge goal.

#Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains gifting his parents the puck and stick from his first #NHL goal pic.twitter.com/92uamLimjL — Raja Shergill (@Sher_Raja) October 27, 2024

Bains’ first goal also came on Hockey Night Punjabi, adding to the moment. The Surrey, BC native is the fourth-ever Punjabi player in the NHL. He’s also the fourth Surrey-born player to score for the Canucks.

Mantar Bhandal was one of the announcers on the call and posted about how cool it was for Bains’ big goal to come on Hockey Night Punjabi.

“Pretty cool moment for me to call Surrey, BC’s very own Arshdeep Bains’ first career NHL goal, in Punjabi. A night that will never be forgotten,” Bhandal wrote on X.

Pretty cool moment for me to call Surrey BC's very own Arshdeep Bains' first career NHL goal, in Punjabi! A night that will never be forgotten. https://t.co/iGjXmyBYTK — Mantar Bhandal (@MantarBhandal) October 27, 2024

Trudeau was far from the only person to congratulate Bains on this marker. Messages poured in across social media, including a few from other celebrities.

Jazzy B, the Punjabi music superstar with nearly two million followers on Instagram, also made a post congratulating Bains.