Canucks' Arshdeep Bains will be fourth Punjabi player ever to play in NHL

Arshdeep Bains has to be excited, but you’d never know it by the calm and cool demeanour of the Vancouver Canucks rookie.

The 23-year-old appears poised to make his NHL debut tonight in Colorado in what’s sure to be a big moment for the Surrey native.

“Just an overall special day,” Bains told reporters in Denver ahead of tonight’s game against the Avalanche.

It’s a special day for a lot of Canucks fans too, and especially for the Lower Mainland’s large South Asian community. Bains will join Robin Bawa, Manny Malhotra, and Jujhar Khaira as the only Punjabi players ever to play in the NHL, per Hockey Night Punjabi analyst Harpreet Pandher.

Looks like Arshdeep Bains will make his @nhl debut tonight. He’ll be only the 4th #Punjabi do this:

Robin Bawa – Oct 8, 1989

Manny Malhotra – Oct 10, 1998

Jujhar Khaira – Nov 18, 2015 This doesn’t happen often. Proud of our community. Congrats to Bains Fam and all #Hockey fans! — Harpreet Pandher (@HarpPandher) February 20, 2024

“Throughout my whole life, kind of just putting my foot in the door at every level I get to. It’s no different here,” Bains said about his path to the pros. “It’s been a heck of a journey so far. I’m pretty excited to see where it goes.”

Nobody at Ball Arena in Denver will be more excited than Bains’ father, who is among the fathers and brothers of Canucks players on the team’s “mentors trip.”

“That’s every kid’s dream to play for their hometown team. It’s nothing short of that. I think I’ll be ready to go if that time comes,” said Bains. “It’s really special.”

Bains was signed by the Canucks two years ago as an undrafted free agent out of junior.

Bains led the WHL in scoring with 112 points (43-69-112) in 68 games during his last season of junior hockey in 2021-22. He had a respectable first pro season last year in Abbotsford with 38 points (13-25-38) in 66 games, but has taken another step this season.

The 6-foot, 184-pound left winger leads the Abbotsford Canucks in scoring with 39 points (9-30-39) in 42 games, and was recently named MVP of the AHL All-Star Game.

It remains to be seen where Bains will line up tonight. If he slots in for another left winger, perhaps he’ll sub in for Ilya Mikheyev or Phil Di Giuseppe.

"If I get the opportunity, just go out there and play my game and try to help the team win." 🗣 Arshdeep Bains speaks on getting called up for this road trip, and highlights the similar structure between Abbotsford and Vancouver.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Gj3wgGUp5A — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 20, 2024