Ex-Canucks coach Travis Green is an NHL bench boss again

Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green is getting another shot at leading an NHL team.

The 53-year-old was named the interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils today. The move comes after Lindy Ruff was fired from the position.

#NEWS: We have relieved Lindy Ruff of his head coaching duties and named Associate Coach Travis Green as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. 📰 More info ⤵️https://t.co/XdYH17w5gZ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 4, 2024

While it’s not a permanent position, it’s a massive chance for Green to showcase his skills. He joined the Devils organization as an assistant coach last summer.

The Devils have been sputtering this season. After being picked as a dark horse Stanley Cup contender by some in October, they now sit eight points outside the second Wild Card spot.

Green was head coach of the Canucks for just over four seasons. He finished with a record 133-147-34 while with the club.

The highlight of Green’s time behind the bench in Vancouver came during the COVID-affected 2020 NHL Playoffs. The Canucks dispatched the Wild during a qualifying round before beating the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues during the first official round.

The Canucks then took the Vegas Golden Knights to seven games. It was the first postseason experience and a defining moment for many players that make up the team’s core.

Green was fired after starting the 2021-22 season with an 8-15-2 record. He was replaced by Bruce Boudreau, who immediately took the team on a winning streak, just barely missing the playoffs.

Current Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is close friends with Green.

“He’s one of my closest friends. I think he’s a hell of a coach, and I’m glad he’s back in; it’s been a while,” said Tocchet about Green when the Devils visited Vancouver earlier this season. “Smart guy, it’s a good acquisition by New Jersey; he has a lot to add. Hopefully he gets another kick at the can. I think he deserves it.”

Green has not gotten that shot. If he’s impressive enough, it may just turn into a full-time gig.