Canucks interested in re-signing Tyler Myers and feeling is mutual: report

Six months ago, Tyler Myers was one of the most mentioned Vancouver Canucks players in trade rumours.

There were reports that the Canucks had a “deal on the table” for him back in June. Fans were practically counting down the days before Myers cashed in on his $5 million bonus in September.

But now? The tune has certainly changed.

With four days to go before the NHL trade deadline, nobody is expecting the Canucks to move Myers.

And according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, there’s mutual interest in having the pending unrestricted free agent defenceman re-sign in Vancouver.

“I think the Canucks want Myers back. I think there’s mutual interest with Myers and Vancouver,” Dhaliwal said on Monday’s edition of Donnie and Dhali.

Myers’ agent, JP Barry, says his client loves Vancouver.

“He’s always loved being in Van, so we’ll see,” JP Barry said on Donnie and Dhali. “It obviously has to fit with the team. It’s going to be a different contract than the last time, we know that. But he likes being in Van; we’ll see what all their options are. He just wants to have a great playoffs… He’s a little banged up right now, but he should be back soon.”

Myers is in the final season of a five-year contract paying him $6 million annually. The 34-year-old won’t make close to that number going forward as he enters the twilight of his NHL career.

But 6-foot-8, right-shot defencemen don’t grow on trees. Myers brings size, toughness, and leadership to the table, and his play has improved this season, playing in a more structured environment with a reduced role.

Myers is averaging 18:57 of ice time this season, which is nearly a full two minutes lower than any of his previous four seasons with the Canucks. He still ranks third in average ice time among Canucks blueliners, placing behind only Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek. And only Ian Cole has seen more ice time while shorthanded than Myers this season.

Myers is relied upon less offensively at this stage of his career, yet ironically, he has already posted his highest point total (23) since arriving in Vancouver.