Canucks All-Stars reimagined as rap stars on Drake album covers

The Vancouver Canucks are having some fun ahead of the upcoming NHL All-Star game. The team is leaning all the way into the Toronto theme for the weekend and has edited some team members into iconic Drake album covers.

You can find them all in a slideshow in the team’s Instagram post below, starting with goalie Thatcher Demko on the Comeback Season cover. It’s a perfect fit for the goalie, who has had a tremendous bounce-back season after a rough year last season.

One of the best ones includes captain Quinn Hughes, starring in the Take Care cover. The album, which was released in 2011 just a few months after the Canucks run to the Stanley Cup finals, is certified double platinum in Canada.

Forward J.T. Miller got to star on the Thank Me Later album cover. He looks off into this distance, and the team has edited the text to feature his name. The album name is perfect for a player who has often been under-appreciated during his tenure in Vancouver.

Swedish superstar Elias Pettersson got the Nothing Was the Same cover. One of the many hit songs on the album is Come Thru, words that Canucks management are wishing Pettersson will follow in his ongoing contract negotiations.

Head coach Rick Tocchet looks menacing on the Dark Lane Demo Tapes cover. It’s a great cover for the head coach that has helped the Canucks thrive this season.

Last but not least, sniper Brock Boeser is on the Scorpion cover. He can take inspiration from the album’s first track, “Survivor,” after all he’s endured over the past few seasons before breaking out this year.

Drake does have some past connections with the Canucks organization. He donned a Canucks jersey when he performed at Rogers Arena for his Summer Sixteen tour back in 2016. The rapper picked Henrik Sedin for the sweater that he wore for part of that concert.

The Canadian rapper’s record Know Yourself was also revealed to be a favourite of forward Dakota Joshua’s through a social media post made by the team earlier this year.

The Canucks are sending a franchise record five players to this year’s All-Star Game. Head coach Rick Tocchet will also be representing the team in Toronto.

The NHL All-Star Game festivities kick off on February 1. That first day will include the player draft, which will determine the teams for the rest of the weekend. The actual All-Star Game will take place on February 3 at noon PT.