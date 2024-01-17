The next step in former Vancouver Canucks forward Cody Hodgson’s comeback journey is complete. The 33-year-old has officially been added to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals’ roster on a professional tryout.

The Admirals are the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators. They are currently in first place in the Central Division with a record of 22-10-1.

Hodgson played with the Admirals during the 2015-16 season and managed 11 points in 14 games. That was his last season of professional hockey.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Hodgson intended to make a comeback to professional hockey earlier this week. The right-handed centre originally retired at the age of 26 due to health reasons but has now been cleared to play.

The 2008 first-round pick played a total of 71 NHL games for the Canucks during the early 2010s. He was a top-10 draft pick and had high expectations placed upon his shoulders.

Hodgson also scored one of the most iconic Canucks goals of the 21st century when he blasted a slapshot past Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas in 2012.

Hodgson was eventually traded, along with Alexander Sulzer, to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Zack Kassian and Marc-Andre Gragnani. Kassian just recently retired from professional hockey near the start of this season.

The Ontario-born Hodgson had two relatively productive seasons for the Sabres during his NHL career. He managed 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in just 48 games during the 2012-13. He upped his raw stat totals the next season to 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 72 games during the 2013-14 year.

Year Games Played Goals Assists Points 2012-13 48 15 19 34 2013-14 72 20 24 44

Hodgson is one of seven centres listed on the Admirals’ roster at the moment. Some other notable names that play the position include Liam Foudy, team scoring leader Mark Jankowski, and Cal O’Reilly, brother to Ryan.