Toronto Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are finally parting ways with Pascal Siakam.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are sending Siakam to the Indiana Pacers as part of a three-team deal that will bring three first-round picks as well as Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis to Toronto.

BREAKING: The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star F Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Siakam, a two-time All-Star and a two-time member of the end-of-season All-NBA team, has averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 39 games this season.

In a series of follow-up posts, Wojnarowski added that Toronto will be getting Indiana’s first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, as well as a pick from one of Utah, Houston, Oklahoma City or the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 2024 first-round picks will be Indiana’s own and the worst of Utah/Houston/Clippers/OKC, per sources. https://t.co/OUIFUkjgTP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

The Pacers send their own 2026 first-rounder in deal, sources said. https://t.co/id31cbhBWx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Siakam is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million deal, although Wojnarowski added that he is expected to explore an extension with the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam is excited about the deal to the Pacers and expected to be eager to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer, sources tell ESPN. Siakam can be a free agent in July. https://t.co/gFJGXwHJCU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

The Raptors and Pacers were first reported to be in advanced talks for the trade on Tuesday evening by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Drafted by Toronto in 2016, he’s spent his entire professional basketball career in Toronto’s organization, suiting up for 510 games in that span.

Nwora, a 2020 second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks and a member of their 2021 NBA championship-winning side, has averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and one assist in 18 games this season.

Brown Jr. is in his first year with the Pacers, having spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets before joining the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23, where he was a key piece of last year’s championship squad. A 27-year-old combo guard and small forward, Brown Jr. has averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists in 33 games this season.

Averaging just 9.6 minutes per game this year in New Orleans, Lewis has averaged 2.9 points, 1.2 assists and 0.9 rebounds in 15 games this season.

The Raptors are in action on Wednesday evening in Toronto, where they host the Miami Heat for a 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET tipoff.