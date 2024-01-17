SportsBasketballRaptorsCanada

Toronto Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Indiana Pacers

Adam Laskaris
Jan 17 2024, 7:26 pm
Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are finally parting ways with Pascal Siakam.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are sending Siakam to the Indiana Pacers as part of a three-team deal that will bring three first-round picks as well as Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis to Toronto.

Siakam, a two-time All-Star and a two-time member of the end-of-season All-NBA team, has averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 39 games this season.

In a series of follow-up posts, Wojnarowski added that Toronto will be getting Indiana’s first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, as well as a pick from one of Utah, Houston, Oklahoma City or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Siakam is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million deal, although Wojnarowski added that he is expected to explore an extension with the Pacers.

The Raptors and Pacers were first reported to be in advanced talks for the trade on Tuesday evening by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Drafted by Toronto in 2016, he’s spent his entire professional basketball career in Toronto’s organization, suiting up for 510 games in that span.

Nwora, a 2020 second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks and a member of their 2021 NBA championship-winning side, has averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and one assist in 18 games this season.

Brown Jr. is in his first year with the Pacers, having spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets before joining the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23, where he was a key piece of last year’s championship squad. A 27-year-old combo guard and small forward, Brown Jr. has averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists in 33 games this season.

Averaging just 9.6 minutes per game this year in New Orleans, Lewis has averaged 2.9 points, 1.2 assists and 0.9 rebounds in 15 games this season.

The Raptors are in action on Wednesday evening in Toronto, where they host the Miami Heat for a 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET tipoff.

