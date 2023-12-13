Class-action lawsuit filed after deadly cantaloupe-linked Salmonella outbreak in Canada

A recent Salmonella outbreak in Canada left five people dead and 44 hospitalized, and at least 129 people have reported becoming ill from it. It is speculated many more could be affected.

The culprit? Cantaloupes.

On November 1, health authorities issued a recall for Malichita brand cantaloupes after tests showed traces of Salmonella.

The recall was then extended to Rudy brand cantaloupes and products made using recalled cantaloupes and other fruits that may have been processed alongside them, such as watermelon, honeydew, pineapple, and fruit trays.

Now, personal injury law firm Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class-action lawsuit for affected people in Quebec, where 91 of those affected live.

“The aim of this class action is to provide access to justice for those who fell ill or suffered financial losses due to consuming or purchasing these hazardous products without value,” said Saro Turner, a partner at the practice.

In a release announcing the class action on Wednesday, Slater Vecchio LLP advised people who have purchased the recalled fruit and products but haven’t consumed them.

“Do not eat them and keep proof of purchase, including a receipt or a time-stamped photo, if available,” it reads.

“While healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe and potentially fatal reactions.”

Per Health Canada, Salmonellosis symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, diarrhea, cramps, and a sudden headache.

The public health agency says symptoms subside in four to seven days, and most people recover fully independently. However, things can get more severe and require hospital care. Death or long-lasting adverse effects are also possible.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible if you suspect you may have contracted Salmonella.

If you bought the recalled fruit products sold between October 10 and November 24 this year, visit this page to submit your details and get more information on the suit.

Daily Hive has asked Slater Vecchio LLP if this Salmonella outbreak will prompt similar class actions in other parts of Canada and will update this story when it responds.

With files from Daily Hive’s Charlie Hart