Malichita cantaloupes recalled across Canada due to salmonella risk

Cantaloupes that have been sold across Canada are now being recalled.

On November 1, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that cantaloupes from the Malichita brand were being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results, and on November 14, the agency revealed the affected products were sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023.

The cantaloupes have been sold across the country, including in Alberta, BC, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and potentially more provinces and territories.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store from which they were purchased. Do not eat them; if you are concerned that you might be sick, contact a doctor.

Foods contaminated by salmonella may not look or smell bad, but they could cause you to become sick, the CFIA said. Symptoms of salmonella could include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

You can learn more about these recalls on the CFIA’s recalls and safety alerts website and sign up to get all recall notices by following the CFIA.