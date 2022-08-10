Summertime and the livin’ is eating!

Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, is happening every Saturday and Sunday in August in the Granville Entertainment District. And the outdoor festival is a great opportunity to discover some of the delicious dining spots in the GED!

From popular restaurants to mouthwatering food trucks, there are a bunch of can’t-miss eats to try this weekend between Smithe and Helmcken streets when you visit the pedestrian-only party from 1 to 7 pm

Here are eight delicious downtown eats to discover at Granville Promenade this weekend.

Donnellan’s on Granville is a little piece of Ireland in Downtown Vancouver. Enjoy classic dishes as well as $20 buckets of Miller, Sol, and Coors Seltzers every Saturday and Sunday. There is also live music starting at 8 pm on both evenings and a DJ on Saturdays starting at midnight.

And don’t forget to drop by happy hour from 3 to 6 pm to try their refreshing $6 Guinness, Lager, and Mango ISA.

Address: Donnellan’s Irish Pub – 1082 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-564-4277

Slavic Rolls are serving up freshly-made dessert pastry on Sunday, August 14 as part of Vancouver Mural Fest’s Street Party takeover of Granville Prom. You won’t regret trying their cinnamon rolls packed with delicious fillings and toppings.

Location: North Side of Nelson Street

Not only does Roxy Burger offer a huge menu of tapas, salads, and of course burgers, but the popular Granville spot pours drink specials on the weekends. Drop by on Saturday before, during, or after your visit to Granville Promenade to enjoy specials starting at just $5, and come back Sunday for a selection of drinks starting at just $4.

Address: 910 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-646-4000

Namì Food Truck is a welcome sight at many events throughout Vancouver, and they will be stopping by Granville Promenade on Sunday, August 14. Drop by to pick up some delicious bánh mì, vermicelli bowls, and more to satisfy your hunger.

Location: North side of Nelson Street

Good Co. Bar is a great spot to enjoy good food and drinks with your pals while you’re exploring Granville Promenade. Not only does the former Colony Bar have an extensive menu of starters, handhelds, brunch, and happy hour, but the 15,000 sq ft space also has an arcade!

Address: 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Kyu Grill is a Japanese-Hawaiian fusion food truck, which carries the award-winning Hero sandwich, which has to be seen (and eaten) to be believed. Find them at Vancouver Mural Fest’s Street Party on Sunday to also try Kyu Frites, Kyu Burger, and more.

Location: South side of Nelson Street

Who: Cold Tea is a modern Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant that serves all-day dim sum, Chinese BBQ, and Vietnamese family-style food in Downtown Vancouver. The food menu at Cold Tea focuses on easy-to-share handhelds like baos, banh mis, wraps, and rolls, along with traditional shareables such as Spicy Chicken XO Wontons, Gai Lan, and potstickers, to name a few.

On Saturday, visit Cold Tea for Happy Hour food and drink specials from 3 to 6 pm, and on Sunday drop by anytime for all-day Happy Hour offerings

Address: 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-2653

These plant-based donuts are worth tracking down! Disco Biscuits Donuts is bringing the treats to Granville Promenade on Sunday, August 14 via their sweet donut bike. There are so many options to try, including their best-selling Brookie Cookie, the new Bump Up The Jam, and the classic Matcha Made In Heaven.

Location: South side of Nelson Street

