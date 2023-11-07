Here at Dished, we are very serious about our fried chicken.

That’s why National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is such a big deal. November 9 marks the holiday and we couldn’t be more excited.

These crunchy, delicious sandwich promos are all on for a limited time, so be sure to grab them quickly so you don’t miss out.

This deal isn’t technically for National Fried Chicken Day but it’s still a worthy inclusion. Juke Fried Chicken is offering 50% off its sandwiches to celebrate its new extended hours. You can grab this deal from November 6 to 8, but only from 10 pm to midnight. This is a great deal for your next late-night craving.

Looking for an affordable sandwich? Look no further than Mary Brown’s Chicken. For just $6 you can get a Big Mary or Spicy Big Mary with a can of pop. You can get this order in-store or through the app.

Don’t want to leave your house? You’re in luck! If you order through Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes, or DoorDash, you can buy one Big Mary or Spicy Big Mary and get a second one free. This deal is only available on November 9 so be sure to mark your calendar so you don’t miss it.

Jollibee

Jollibee is also offering a killer deal for Nation Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

If you buy any chicken sandwich through its online ordering system and use code NCSDBOGO you can get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich. This deal starts on November 9 and ends on November 15, meaning you can turn National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day into National Fried Chicken Sandwich Week. There’s no shame in eating a chicken sandwich every day… well, at least we won’t judge you.