“Warm cup of urine” delivered to man who ordered milkshake through food delivery app

A man who ordered a meal through a delivery app was horrified to discover that his milkshake cup was actually filled with urine.

Caleb Wood of Saratoga Springs, Utah, told Fox 59 that he had ordered fries and a milkshake from Chick-fil-A through the Grubhub app sometime in October.

He described the incident, stating, “When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip. I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine.”

According to Delish, Wood had called the driver, who hadn’t left yet.

While holding the styrofoam cup in his hand, he said, “Did you confuse the cups, cause, like, dude — it’s half full of pee. Do you realize this is pee?”

The driver admitted that due to the long hours he works, he relieves himself in a cup in the car. This time, he had accidentally switched the cups.

The delivery and conversation were recorded on Wood’s home security camera.

He said that drinking the urine made him sick and got in touch with Grubhub. Wood stated that it took the company four days to get back to him and he was only given a partial refund.

“I think [the order] cost like 25 bucks. They refunded like $18, the actual cost of the food,” he told Fox 59. “They didn’t refund the delivery fee or the tip that I gave.”

In an email to Daily Hive, Grubhub stated, “This is unacceptable, and we have absolutely no tolerance for this or any type of misconduct on Grubhub.”

“We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us. We also followed up with the customer to apologize and provided coaching to the first representative who was in touch with the customer.”

In September, the New York Post reported another Grubhub incident where a driver in Florida was caught on camera spitting on a food order that cost around $30 after receiving a $3 tip.