CF Snowbirds soar over Vancouver for Operation Inspiration (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds took to the sky over Vancouver on Friday as part of Operation INSPIRATION, a salute to Canadians helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The team’s signature nine-jet formation and trailing white smoke soared above Metro Vancouver hospitals, including Vancouver General and Surrey Memorial, in a show of support for healthcare workers.

“We’ve been asked to do what we do best… inspire Canadians,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Mike French.

“Through Operation INSPIRATION, we not only want to salute the front-line health-care workers, first responders, and essential workers, but also all Canadians doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We want Canadians to know we’re in this with you.”

If you missed yesterday’s flyover, the Snowbirds are performing an aerobatic display over Boundary Bay on July 18.

They’ll also be soaring over the Fraser Valley between August 6 and 8 as part of the Abbotsford International Airshow’s SkyDrive.

Badass cockpit view of the @CFSnowbirds and a CF-18 Hornet flying over downtown Vancouver.https://t.co/4FLxvFXROx pic.twitter.com/hSyoGuEPxa — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 17, 2021

What a thrill to have them flyover so close to our house!!! Thank you #Snowbirds #OpInspiration pic.twitter.com/6x1RccXQ2P — Charles Gauthier (@DowntownCharles) July 16, 2021

