Air travel into Canada has more than doubled since quarantine measures were eased on July 5

Air travel into Canada has more than doubled since COVID-19 quarantine measures were eased for fully vaccinated travellers on July 5.

Between June 28 and July 4, 42,073 travellers entered the country by air, according to data from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Between July 5 and 11, a total of 86,893 people flew into Canada.

The dramatic rise followed the federal government’s first step towards easing border measures.

As of July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act do not have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as long as it has been two weeks since their vaccination.

To be exempt from quarantine, travellers must have received a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson & Johnson.

They will also be exempt from the mandatory three-night hotel stay and the eight-day COVID-19 test.

Of the nearly 87,000 people who entered Canada by air last week, 58,971 were Canadian citizens returning home. The week prior, 24,699 citizens flew into the country.

Canada’s land borders also recorded an uptick in travellers between July 5 and 11.

A total of 109,343 people entered Canada via land border last week, while 83,752 drove in between June 28 and July 4.

At this time, the easing of measures does not apply to unvaccinated Canadians, and tourists are still prohibited from entering the country, the CBSA noted.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada could welcome US citizens by August, and international travellers by early September.