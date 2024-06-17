Making summer travel plans but not sure which airlines will give you the most bang for your buck?

These days, flying anywhere can be a pricey affair. Everything from checking in luggage to selecting seats can result in extra charges. Buying snacks at the airport or on your flight can also set you back.

So we’ve done some of the hard work for you and determined which Canadian airlines offer food and drink at no additional cost. Now, just decide where to go!

Air Canada has just announced it will offer free premium snacks, as well as a selection of wine and beers, in its economy cabins on domestic flights and flights to the US at no additional cost.

Complimentary beverages were previously only available on international flights. However, the airline noted that wine, beer, and spirits will be available for purchase on board for those flying to Mexico or the Caribbean.

On WestJet flights within Canada, to the US, the Caribbean, Mexico, or Hawaii, complimentary snacks and drinks depend on the duration of the flight. If you’re just hopping on a flight of an hour or less, only water will be available.

For flights of an hour or longer, you’ll get a sweet or savoury snack and a free non-alcoholic beverage such as juice, soft drinks, tea and coffee. If you want to enjoy a glass of wine or beer, you’ll need to purchase those separately.

For long-haul flights to Europe and Asia, hot meals and complimentary beverages are included in the ticket price.

One of the defining features of Porter, a relatively new airline to Canada, is that the airline offers complimentary premium snacks and free beer, wine, and soft drinks served in real glassware to every passenger.

While snacks are free, Porter also offers meals on flights longer than 2.5 hours. If you’ve booked through its PorterReserve fare, these meals are included, but if you book PorterClassic, they will be available at an additional cost.