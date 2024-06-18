A Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto is being accused of price gouging on social media after a customer shared a photo of the store’s exorbitant sunscreen prices this week amid a wave of sweltering sunny weather throughout the city.

The photo, uploaded on X by @MikeJToronto, shows bottles of the Ombrelle-brand Sport Endurance Sun Protection Lotion on sale at Shoppers Drug Mart for a mind-boggling $28.99, approximately $10 more than what Walmart is currently selling the item for.

So just paid $18.99 (still absurd) at Walmart. Then checked for fun at @ShopprsDrugMart. Truly insane! This item should be less than $10, max. It’s sunscreen! 🤦‍♂️ #BoycottLoblaws pic.twitter.com/V0kms9bIxJ — Mike J. 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 🌈 (@MikeJToronto) June 16, 2024

The customer visited that same location — which was not named in the post — a day later and discovered that the item had been coincidentally put on sale for just over $21.

Despite the price reduction, the post quickly garnered hundreds of comments and over 1,000 likes, with many taking the opportunity to discuss their dissatisfaction with Loblaw-owned stores.

Exactly. It’s a health product. — Mike J. 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 🌈 (@MikeJToronto) June 16, 2024

“Disgusting. Sunscreen is a necessity and shouldn’t be so expensive. I agree, $10 max,” one person wrote under the post.

That’s why I don’t shop there unless something is on sale and I have checked elsewhere too — D⃨a⃨r⃨r⃨y⃨l⃨ (@darrylw71) June 17, 2024

“This is pure greed from Galen and nothing more,” another user said. “That is very expensive! There are a lot of people who will not be able to afford that and then they are gonna get sunburn or worse.”

The baffling discovery comes just after a month-long boycott by tens of thousands of Canadians of Loblaw-owned stores in an effort to get the retail giant to lower its prices, with some even vowing to avoid the retailer entirely until all of their demands are met.

Almost $30 for sunscreen. Robbery — Chris ☮️ Fullan (@FullanChris) June 17, 2024

Even with the ongoing boycott, Loblaw 2024 first quarter results show that the retailer saw profits climb another 9.8% in the first three months of this year (compared to the same period in 2023).

Total revenue across all Loblaw’s brands during the first quarter of 2024 was $13.58 billion, up from $13 billion in Q1 2023.