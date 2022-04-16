Canadian Forces headed to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

Canada is sending help to Europe for Ukrainians displaced by the illegal Russian invasion.

So far in 2022, Canada committed $145 million in humanitarian assistance plus $35 million in development assistance to helping Ukraine.

Now, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) announced that close to 100 personnel will be sent immediately to Poland to help amidst the Ukrainian Refugee crisis.

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said on Thursday, April 14, that up to 150 CAF personnel could be deployed as part of Operation REASSURANCE.

Yesterday, I visited 8 Wing/CFB Trenton — the hub of @RCAF_ARC air mobility operations. Whether the load is military equipment being shipped overseas, humanitarian aid, or @CanadianForces troops on their way to a deployment, it probably passes through Trenton. pic.twitter.com/TTYGEwzDLG — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) April 15, 2022

The CAF members will be drawn from all over the country and include medical support staff, chaplains, civil-military cooperation operators, and general duty staff.

Operation REASSURANCE is Canada’s largest contribution to NATO and is expected to last for at least two months at first.

In Europe, the Polish Territorial Defence Force has reception centres that provide assistance to refugees.

That’s where CAF members will help by providing “limited medical care, mental health supports and spiritual services, enabled by Ukrainian-speaking CAF personnel to assist with the immediate care and processing of refugees.”

Then, we went on board a CC-177 Globemaster — the largest aircraft in the @RCAF_ARC fleet. The crew told me some touching stories about their missions with this aircraft. In 2021, Globemasters were used to evacuate people fleeing Afghanistan under Operation AEGIS. pic.twitter.com/RXQuJvbpZN — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) April 15, 2022

“In the face of heinous acts of war, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homeland,” said Anand in a release.

“For months, Poland has stepped up and helped welcome its neighbours during this humanitarian crisis. The Canadian Armed Forces are proud to contribute to the efforts of its ally and close friend.”

The CAF will act as a liaison with the Polish Armed Forces, supporting organizing temporary residence for Ukrainians who want to work and study in Canada.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser said in a release that “Poland and our other European allies have stepped up to protect and support Ukrainians seeking refuge, as they flee Putin’s egregious war on their homeland.”

Great to see Mayor @kennedystewart in Vancouver last night – thanks for taking the time to meet with me! Vancouver has been a key partner in supporting and welcoming Ukrainians, and we’ll continue to work together to help those fleeing the war. pic.twitter.com/IXDlFncTns — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) April 14, 2022

“We’ll continue to work with our partners, including provinces and territories, settlement organizations, and the Ukrainian-Canadian community to provide support and temporary safe haven for those who wish to come to Canada,” he said.