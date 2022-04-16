News

Canadian Forces headed to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Apr 16 2022, 5:53 pm
Canadian Forces headed to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
@AnitaAnandMP/Twitter

Canada is sending help to Europe for Ukrainians displaced by the illegal Russian invasion.

So far in 2022, Canada committed $145 million in humanitarian assistance plus $35 million in development assistance to helping Ukraine.

Now, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) announced that close to 100 personnel will be sent immediately to Poland to help amidst the Ukrainian Refugee crisis.

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said on Thursday, April 14, that up to 150 CAF personnel could be deployed as part of Operation REASSURANCE.

The CAF members will be drawn from all over the country and include medical support staff, chaplains, civil-military cooperation operators, and general duty staff.

Operation REASSURANCE is Canada’s largest contribution to NATO and is expected to last for at least two months at first.

In Europe, the Polish Territorial Defence Force has reception centres that provide assistance to refugees.

That’s where CAF members will help by providing “limited medical care, mental health supports and spiritual services, enabled by Ukrainian-speaking CAF personnel to assist with the immediate care and processing of refugees.”

“In the face of heinous acts of war, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homeland,” said Anand in a release.

“For months, Poland has stepped up and helped welcome its neighbours during this humanitarian crisis. The Canadian Armed Forces are proud to contribute to the efforts of its ally and close friend.”

The CAF will act as a liaison with the Polish Armed Forces, supporting organizing temporary residence for Ukrainians who want to work and study in Canada.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser said in a release that “Poland and our other European allies have stepped up to protect and support Ukrainians seeking refuge, as they flee Putin’s egregious war on their homeland.”

“We’ll continue to work with our partners, including provinces and territories, settlement organizations, and the Ukrainian-Canadian community to provide support and temporary safe haven for those who wish to come to Canada,” he said.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT