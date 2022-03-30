The Ukrainian soldier whose famous line “Russian warship, go f**k yourself” made headlines has been released from captivity and awarded a medal for his services.

In late February, 13 Ukrainian soldiers were captured by Russians as prisoners of war on Snake Island and told to surrender. In response, Roman Hrybov, one of the soldiers, told the Russian warship to go f**k themselves in what could have been his final minutes.

It was initially presumed the soldiers were all killed, but the Ukrainian Navy later confirmed that they were, in fact, alive.

In an audio clip released by local news outlet Ukrainian Pravda, one of the soldiers, Roman Hrybov, can be heard uttering the iconic line while held by Russian soldiers.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense tweeted about the local hero’s return. He is now in his native city of Cherkasy.

Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous “Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself” phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region. Glory to the Hero! #GlorytoUkraine pic.twitter.com/uruPgkBLGv — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 29, 2022

The Cherkasy Regional State Administration posted a video showing Hrybov being honoured with a medal.

“Glory to the hero!” several commenters said under the video.

Ihor Taburets, the head of Cherkasy’s Regional State Administration, proudly presented the medal to Hrybov and said he was an example to the Ukrainian people.

Earlier this month, Hrybov’s unwavering spirit was honoured in a new Ukrainian postage stamp. It depicts a soldier flipping the bird while a large ship floats on the horizon.

Hrybov thanked everyone for their support upon receiving his medal and concluded his speech with the slogan that has echoed in several countries since the war began — “Slava Ukraini” (glory be to Ukraine).