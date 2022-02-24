Anti-war rally at Vancouver Art Gallery demands support for Ukraine

A Vancouver anti-war rally is planned for this weekend, and it’s calling for Canadians to stand with Ukraine against Russian invasion.

On February 26 at 1 pm, people will gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery at the intersection of Howe and West Georgia.

“Bring anti-war signs and all of your friends,” says a promotional graphic for the event posted on Twitter.

The event description asks Ukrainians, allies, and people who are against war to attend rather than “sitting idly.”

“People are losing their homes, savings, assets, and most importantly — their lives,” it says.

“We need to make it clear to every politician in the world, whether it’s a world leader or a city a clerk, that war is unacceptable. It is our duty as people of this city to show support and stand in a united front against Russian invasion and annexation of a sovereign state.”

#HelpUkraineNow If you’re looking for a way to help Ukraine please donate NOW to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, run by the Canada Ukraine Foundation with the support of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Donate Now HERE https://t.co/DdHDqwi9Eg pic.twitter.com/cI5zap2sm9 — Ukrainian Canadian Congress (@ukrcancongress) February 24, 2022

Organizers say support for Ukraine at this time is synonymous with support for a violence-free future “with no room for war.”

Folks are also standing in solidarity with Ukraine on Thursday, February 24 at noon at the Art Gallery, though it is likely to be a smaller gathering.

Groups across the country have organized anti-war rallies to voice support for Ukrainians and opposition to Russian attacks against them.

It’s part of the national effort to make it clear that Canadians don’t stand for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on February 24 that Putin made “a grave miscalculation” by attacking Ukraine and called his actions “terrible and wrong.”

His ministers agreed, saying they “can not allow this to be the end of the post-World War II rules-based international order.”