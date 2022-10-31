Toque time: Vancouver could be hit with winter weather next week

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Sorry to be the one to tell you, but it’s time to bring out the snow shovels.

According to The Weather Network, snow is expected to fall in Vancouver as early as next week.

Flurries are forecast to appear starting Tuesday, November 8 until Thursday, November 10.

The average temperature expected for those days is about 5°C.

Bundle up BC, put on your winter tires, and get your snow shovels ready, as a strong signal for pure arctic air is in place, beginning on November 8th or 9th.

Even Vancouver would see snow with a setup this significant.

Stay tuned on my page for updates! #BCCold #BCSnow #Polar pic.twitter.com/XXC07aptYY — BCWeather101(Andrew) 🇨🇦 (@BCWeather101) October 31, 2022

Like the early winter last year, western Canada may face colder than normal temperatures (including periods of severe cold) during La Niña winter, The Weather Network has predicted.

“It is also worth noting that we are now into the third year of the current La Niña pattern. Third-year La Niña winters have only happened a few times in recorded history and the global pattern at this time is quite different from what we saw during those other occasions,” a statement from the network reads. “That adds an extra element of mystery to how the winter pattern will unfold.”

With rain, snow, and freezing temperatures expected over the next few weeks, drivers in the region are urged to take precautions on the roads and be aware of driving conditions.

Kal Tire is encouraging vehicle owners to change their tires to ones that are rated for winter driving conditions, especially as temperatures begin to fall below +7°C.

“Drivers should be looking for the three-peaked mountain snowflake symbol on the tire sidewall if they are unsure if their tires are winter-rated,” a statement from the retail company reads. “The three-peaked mountain snowflake symbol is found on all-weather and winter-rated tires, and not on all-season tires.”