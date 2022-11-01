Snow in the forecast for Cypress, Whistler as BC ski hills gear up for the season

BC skiers are gearing up to hit the slopes, but so far, Mother Nature has not cooperated.

However, some signs of hope are on the way this week for a few local ski hills.

There’s snow in the forecast for Cypress Mountain as well as Whistler for Thursday, although Grouse is set to see rain.

Plus, there’s more in store with La Nina poised to deliver the third stormy winter in a row for the province, which means consistent powder for the 2022/2023 season.

Local hills typically wait to announce their opening dates, weather permitting, and with the recent drought, it’s unclear if the season will be on schedule or delayed.

Here is the latest information we have on local mountains:

Cypress Mountain

Cypress Mountain saw its first dusting of snow near the end of October and expects the recent drought not to affect its opening date.

“As soon as it starts snowing or the temperatures drop for snowmaking we can be open in a matter of days,” a statement from the resort reads.

The forecast suggests Cypress Mountain could see some flurries again on Thursday.

Typically, Cypress Mountain’s opening day is around mid-November but as of November 1, it is scheduled for December 14.

The season usually ends around mid-April.

Whistler Blackcomb

Meanwhile, in Whistler, it’s already looking like a winter wonderland.

Whistler Blackcomb is slated to open November 24, the earliest of the local hills, but says it’s keeping “all crossing our fingers for continued snowfall and great conditions between now and then.”

For eager skiers and snowboarders, if you act fast, you can save up to 40% on winter packages when you book by November 15.

Mount Seymour

Snow has fallen on the Mount Seymour trail and according to The Weather Network, more is expected to fall throughout next week.

Mount Seymour plans to open for the 2022/23 winter season on December 9.

This year it is also offering new 3Ski Night Passes which are valid throughout the week.

Big White

Snow is slowly coming down on Big White and more is on the way in the coming days.

While it’s a little ways away from Vancouver, those hoping to get some early skiing in can make the drive to Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna.

It is slated to open on November 24 and close on April 10.

Pre-season passes are available until November 23.

A regular pass for adults costs $1,349 but the pre-season ticket brings the price down to $999.

Grouse Mountain

Sadly for Grouse Mountain lovers, conditions have remained soggy as rain continues to be in the forecast.

Grouse has yet to announce its opening days, but early bird passes are available.

This saves folks up to 40% off and you can choose from an all-access Unlimited Pass or a Weekday Pass, valid Monday through Friday with date restrictions.

“Both passes come with incredible perks including discounts on retail and food & beverage, plus free access to winter mountaintop activities including snowshoe trails, Skating Pond, Light Walk, and The Peak of Christmas,” the Grouse Mountain website reads.

Families receive an additional 10% off.

Banff Sunshine Village

If you just can’t wait another week to hit the slopes, Banff Sunshine Village is opening this Thursday. The resort is technically in Alberta, but borders on BC.

In the past week, Banff Sunshine Village has seen 58 cm of snow and is expecting much more in the coming days.

Sunshine Super Cards are on sale as of Tuesday.

You can get your first, fourth, and seventh visits free and get up to $50 off on all other visits.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Like Banff Sunshine Village, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is near the BC/Alberta border, and it is recording major snow in the area.

If you’re looking for the perfect season to visit Kicking Horse, the resort says this winter season is going to be incredible.

“This will be the first ‘normal’ season in three years,” the resort says. “High-fives in the lift line? Check. No more masks? Check. No more distancing in gondola cabins? Check. That all means getting up the mountain faster, and getting more of the fluffy white stuff in your face on the way down.”

Discounts are available if you pre-purchase your pass online.

You can save up to 20% if you buy more than 14 days before your ski day or save up to 10% if you purchase two to 13 days before.