November forecast for Alberta: Prepare for wintry weather whiplash

Edmonton lucked out with a snowless October and Calgary was a little less lucky, but it’s looking like all of Alberta will be getting the cold shoulder to kick off November.

The forecast for the month has been released by The Weather Network (TWN), and it’s shaping up to be a very brisk start for Alberta.

Alberta can at least find solace in the fact September and most of October were well above seasonal temperatures; however, near the end of October a switch was flipped and some colder air started to seep into the province.

Colder temperatures are expected to dominate in early November in Alberta, delivering shots of “winter-like weather to Western Canada,” including Alberta, according to The Weather Network.

Just look at that massive chunk of “below seasonal” blue sitting right over Alberta. It’s a chilly sight!

Good news for *some* of Alberta moves in come late November and early December, with average temperatures appearing for everyone in the province from Edmonton to the US border.

“As we head towards the end of November, we expect a shift in the pattern, with the focus of the coldest weather spreading across Central Canada, including much of Ontario and into western Quebec,” TWN forecast stated.

Southern Alberta is in store for an above-normal amount of precipitation this November, with Edmonton and northern Alberta eyeballing an average amount.

Sounds like Calgary might be getting some serious snow days this month!