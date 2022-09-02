Tesla driver in Canada spotted apparently asleep at the wheel (VIDEO)

A driver in Ontario has been caught on camera seemingly snoozing behind the wheel of their Tesla.

Instagram user @llou22 shared a video on Friday, September 2, showing the driver of a white Tesla apparently asleep at the wheel.

“I filmed it this morning at 7 am on the QEW towards St. Catharines in Ontario,” the video poster, Louise Lesser, told Daily Hive.

They did not report the incident to the police.

In the video, the vehicle’s driver appears to have their seat reclined significantly. Their hands are not visible on the wheel, and their eyes seem closed.

Lesser told Daily Hive that they thought the vehicle was going between 105 and 110 km per hour.

Daily Hive has contacted Ontario Provincial Police to learn more and will update this story.

Per Tesla, their cars “come standard with advanced hardware capable of providing Autopilot features, and full self-driving capabilities.”

“Tesla’s Autopilot AI team drives the future of autonomy of current and new generations of vehicles.”

Recently, a viral video by The Dawn Project showed a self-driving Tesla run over a child dummy in a break test.

New video of Master Scammer Musk’s Full Self-Driving @Tesla ruthlessly mowing down a child mannequin wearing a safety vest in a real school crosswalk. No cones. Room to swerve. Video of pedals. Everything is real except the child, bc you know what would happen to a real child! pic.twitter.com/a3ut9bpSqG — Dan O’Dowd (@RealDanODowd) August 15, 2022

It’s not the first time a Canadian driver has been caught snoozing on camera.

In Vancouver, a 21-year-old was fined $368 for driving without due care and attention after a video of her apparently napping at the wheel went viral.