Canada added another medal to its total at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.

Canada now has six total medals, two of each colour. That is good for ninth among all countries sorted by total medals, better than 196 other nations.

Here are all of the most important results from today.

Rugby

The women’s rugby team pulled off a big upset over Australia in the semi-finals this morning to advance to the finals. The huge win followed another big performance yesterday where they stunned the host nation France.

PLAYING FOR GOLD ‼️ Canada's women's sevens rugby squad will play in the gold medal match after defeating Australia! 🇨🇦#TeamCanada | #Paris2024| @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/1rB6czHsIv — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 30, 2024

Waiting for them in the gold medal match was New Zealand, the best women’s rugby 7s team in the world. Canada entered the game as a big underdog but quickly shocked everyone as they got out to an early lead.

New Zealand fought their way back into the game and emerged with a 17-12 victory. It was a great showing for Canada, which added a silver medal to its total.

Canada on the podium in women’s rugby 🇨🇦🏉👏 pic.twitter.com/do8aXPqGzQ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 30, 2024

While the rugby medal was their only podium finish of the day, they also had a lot of other great results.

Gymnastics

The women’s artistic gymnastics team matched their best-ever result with a fifth-place finish. The finish tied their standing from the London 2012 Olympics.

The three countries that medaled in the event were the United States, Italy, and Brazil.

Basketball

Canada’s men’s basketball team continued its run through the group stage and picked up another victory, this time over Australia. They’re now 2-0 despite being in the so-called “group of death.”

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett led the way with 24 points. He’s been one of Canada’s best players throughout the early part of the tournament.

While they have one more group stage match against Spain, Canada will be playing in the quarterfinals.

The women’s three-on-three team also picked up a win on the hardwood. Canada also beat Australia in this competition to earn its first-ever victory in three-on-three basketball.

Swimming

Canada kept up the strong results in the pool even though they didn’t get any medals. Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm represented the country in the women’s 100m backstroke final.

Masse finished fourth, and Wilm finished sixth, as Canada just missed out on one of the coveted top-three spots. Masse was in a medal position at the halfway mark but just couldn’t keep it up over the full race.

Canada will have the chance to earn another medal in the pool tomorrow when Ilya Kharun competes in the men’s 200m butterfly final. The 19-year-old has been one of Canada’s rising stars in these Games.

Swimming in his first Olympic Games, Team Canada’s Ilya Kharun has qualified for the men’s 200m butterfly final at Paris 2024 👏 The 19-year-old’s time of 1:54.01 was the third fastest in Tuesday’s semifinals 💪https://t.co/866J62Dzfx — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 30, 2024

Tennis

Canadian tennis superstar Félix Auger-Aliassime had a very successful day. He advanced in both the singles competition and the mixed doubles competition with Gaby Dabrowski.

Auger-Aliassime has a tough test ahead of himself as he faces Daniil Medvedev in the next round of the singles tournament.

Unfortunately, Leylah Fernandez’s tournament ended today with a straight-set loss to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team lost to France and is still searching for its first win of the tournament. They face Serbia in their last group stage game, but a miracle would be needed to advance to the elimination round.