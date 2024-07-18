21 teenagers representing Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The athletes representing Team Canada at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics are as diverse as the country itself.

21 of the 338 athletes representing Canada at the event are still just teenagers. Despite not yet being in their 20s, they’ve reached the pinnacle of their sport and will get the chance to compete on the world stage.

From a 14-year-old who is still in high school to a few returning athletes who will be familiar to Olympics fans, these are all the teenagers who will be representing Canada at the upcoming Paris Games.

1. Fay De Fazio Ebert

Age: 14

14 Sport: Skateboarding

Fay De Fazio Ebert is Canada’s youngest athlete going to the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 14-year-old skateboarder is the only athlete under 16 years old representing the Great White North.

She won a gold medal at the Pan-American Games and will look to do the same in Paris.

2. Ruien (Angel) Xiao

Age: 16

16 Sport: Fencing

This is the first Olympic Games for Ruien (Angel) Xiao, who will be competing in fencing. She did go to the Santiago 2023 Pan-American Games where she won two medals, one in an individual event and one for a team event.

3. Yunjia Zhang

Age: 16

16 Sport: Fencing

Yunjia Zhang is another teenager who will get the chance to compete at the Olympics in fencing. Her hometown is Toronto, Ontario, and she has won medals at junior competitions in the past.

4. Summer McIntosh

Age: 17

17 Sport: Swimming

If you don’t know who Summer McIntosh is now, you will soon. The 17-year-old is the next big thing in Canadian athletics, and she’s already garnering endorsements on the level of an international superstar.

McIntosh competed at the Tokyo 2020 Games when she was 14 years old and just barely missed out on earning a medal. Expect the world record holder to get at least one podium finish this time around. She could even be the choice to carry the flag at the opening or closing ceremony.

5. Jonnie Newman

Age: 18

18 Sport: Artistic Swimming

Jonnie Newman is 18 years old and participates in Artistic Swimming, an event in which Canada has done quite well in the past.

She was part of the Artistic Swimming team that won a bronze medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan-American Games and will be trying to do the same in Paris.

6. Syla Swords

Age: 18

18 Sport: Basketball

Syla Swords is one of the athletes competing on the Canadian women’s basketball team at this year’s Olympics. The 6-foot guard just finished a decorated high-school basketball career and has committed to play at Michigan next season. She was a five-star recruit.

7. Nicholas Zhang

Age: 18

18 Sport: Fencing

Nicholas Zhang is another teenager who will be fencing for Canada at the Paris Olympics. He has been representing his country on the international stage since 2022.

8. Cassie Lee

Age: 18

18 Sport: Gymnastics

Cassie Lee first competed for the Canadian national team in 2021 and will make her Olympic debut in 2024 at just 18 years old. Her go-to events are the balance beam and floor exercises.

9. Ava Stewart

Age: 18

18 Sport: Gymnastics

Despite being 18 years old, the Paris Olympics will not be Ava Stewart’s first. She competed for Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Games in five different events, including one team competition, where Canada came 10th.

10. Aurélie Tran

Age: 18

18 Sport: Gymnastics

Aurélie Tran, 18, is a gymnast who is headed to her first Olympics. She was one of Canada’s flag bearers at the 2021 Junior Pan-American Games.

11. Julie Brousseau

Age: 18

18 Sport: Swimming

Julie Brousseau is an Ottawa-born swimmer who will be going to the Olympics at 18 years old. She won two gold medals at the Santiago 2023 Pan-American Games and seven medals at the Netanya 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.

12. Lorne Wigginton

Age: 18

18 Sport: Swimming

Lorne Wigginton won two bronze medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Championships. He often competes in the individual medley, which is the event in which he earned those medals.

13. Audrey Lamothe

Age: 19

19 Sport: Artistic Swimming

The Quebec-born and raised Audrey Lamothe is an artistic swimmer who has been competing with the national team since 2021. These will be her first Olympics.

14. Cassandre Prosper

Age: 19

19 Sport: Basketball

Cassandre Prosper is another basketball player on the women’s team. She plays for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a Division 1 NCAA school. She’s a 6-foot-2 wing who led Canada’s 2023 U19 women’s FIBA team in scoring.

15. Isabella Holmgren

Age: 19

19 Sport: Cycling

Isabella Holmgren is a mountain biker who competes for Canada in cycling. Canada has earned three medals in this sport at past Olympics, and Holmgren will be looking to add to that total at the Paris Games.

16. Kate Miller

Age: 19

19 Sport: Diving

Kate Miller won a silver medal in synchronized diving at the Santiago 2023 Pan-American Games with partner Caeli McKay. The two will also dive together at the Paris 2024 Games.

17. Jessica Guo

Age: 19

19 Sport: Fencing

Jessica Guo has an impressive resume at such a young age. She has already competed in one Olympics and two Pan-American games despite not even being 20 years old. She was part of the Canadian women’s fencing team that came fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

18. Sanoa Dempfle-Olin

Age: 19

19 Sport: Surfing

Surfing is one of the newest Summer Olympics sports and it’s what Sanoa Demplfe-Olin will be competing in. It’s no surprise that the 19-year-old is from Tofino, British Columbia, one of Western Canada’s surf hotbeds.

19. Emma Finlin

Age: 19

19 Sport: Swimming

Emma Finlin is a long-distance swimmer who qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics through her result in the 10 km open water swim at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. These will be her first Olympics, although she did come sixth in the same event at the Santiago 2023 Pan-American Games.

20. Ella Jansen

Age: 19

19 Sport: Swimming

Ella Jansen is a swimmer who just earned a bronze medal at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. This will be her first Olympics.

21. Ilya Kharun

Age: 19

19 Sport: Swimming

Ilya Kahrun is a swimmer who already holds a Canadian record at 19 years old. He competes for Arizona State University in the NCAA during the year and specializes in the butterfly and freestyle.