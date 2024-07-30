Canada clinches rugby medal at Olympics with epic comeback

Canada will once again claim a spot on an Olympic podium for rugby.

Coming off an epic win against France on Monday, the Canadian Women’s Rugby Team were met with their toughest challenge yet as they faced off against Australia in the semifinal on Tuesday afternoon.

The Canadian squad got off to a brutal start in the match, going down by a score of 12-0 before the end of the first half.

That all changed in the latter half, though, as Canada scored four consecutive tries in an upset that saw them keep Australia off the board and eliminate them from the Paris Games.

Charity Williams, Asia Hogan-Rochester, and Piper Logan each scored tries, leading the fifth-ranked Canadians to victory.

PLAYING FOR GOLD ‼️ Canada's women's sevens rugby squad will play in the gold medal match after defeating Australia! 🇨🇦#TeamCanada | #Paris2024| @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/1rB6czHsIv — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 30, 2024

Taking the match by a dominant 21-12 score, Canada has secured a spot in the final against New Zealand, who beat the United States earlier today.

Canada will take on New Zealand in the gold medal game, which takes place today at 1:45 pm ET/10:45 am PT.

With a guaranteed podium finish this afternoon, Canada is now in ninth place with six medals, including two golds, after the first few days of the Paris Games.