Canada ties best-ever women's team Olympic gymnastics result

Canada might not have found themselves on the podium in this year’s Olympic gymnastics competition, but they still have reason to be proud of their performance.

In the women’s artistic team final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Canada finished in fifth place, with a score of 162.432.

Taking home the medals were the United States, Italy, and Brazil. The event took place in front of a sold-out crowd at Bercy Arena, with many eyes on the star-studded American team led by four-time Olympian Simone Biles.

Canada’s team in the final was composed of Ellie Black, Cassandra Lee, Aurélie Tran, Ava Stewart, and Shallon Olsen.

Black was the lone Canadian to compete in all four apparatus, putting forth a fourth-place score in the bars and sixth-place on the floor routine.

How have Canada’s gymnasts done at the Olympic Games?

Canada’s previous best result in the women’s team event came at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 and at the London Olympics in 2012, when they finished fifth. At Tokyo 2020, Black finished fourth in the beam final, which stands as Canada’s best-ever Olympic result in any women’s artistic gymnastics event.

In the men’s event taking place on Monday, Canada finished eighth in the final, with a score of 245.426. That team consisted of René Cournoyer, Zachary Clay, Félix Dolci, William Émard and Samuel Zakutney. It was the second-best finish ever by the Canadian men, who finished seventh in 1984.

Canadian man Kyle Shewfelt won gold in the floor exercise at Athens 2004, with his top place finish as the first-ever Olympic artistic gymnastics medal for Canada. In a full-circle moment, Shewfelt was on the call on Tuesday for CBC.