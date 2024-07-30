Olympic fencer competed while seven months pregnant

The Paris 2024 Games have been extra special for one Olympic fencer.

Nada Hafez, an athlete from Egypt, revealed on social media that she competed at this year’s Olympics while seven months pregnant.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three,” reads the caption to her Instagram post. “It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!”

Hafez won her first match and made it to the Round of 16 in the women’s sabre competition, and was eventually defeated by Jeon Hayoung from South Korea. It’s an incredibly impressive result made even more impressive when you realize that Hafez is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Despite being just 26 years old, the Paris 2024 Games are the third Olympic appearance for Hafez. Her pregnancy has made this event unlike any of the others and she revealed it’s presented unique obstacles to overcome.

“My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional,” Hafez wrote in her Instagram post. “The roller coaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous; however, worth it.”

She also thanked her family for their trust and support, including her husband. The couple were married on March 2, 2023.

This year’s Paris Olympics features a nursery for the first time. It’s an area where athletes who are parents can go to spend time with their young children and includes a play space, breastfeeding areas, and diaper-changing facilities. It’s an important accommodation for parents who already have to deal with a busy Olympics schedule.