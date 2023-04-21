Canada’s largest pizza franchise has officially set up shop south of the border, all the way down in Mexico.

Pizza Pizza opened its first affiliate brand restaurants in Guadalajara and Ajijic, Mexico, on April 17.

But unlike the name Canadians know and love, the restaurants in Mexico will go by the name of PZA Pizzeria.

In case you’re ever passing through Mexico and want a taste of home, there will now be locations at Lopez Cotilla 1468 and Hidalgo 227.

Similarly to its Canadian counterpart, PZA Pizzeria offers pies in a quick-service format with alternative crust options, signature wings, and famous dips like everyone’s fave creamy garlic.

The big difference is that PZA Pizzeria will serve beer from popular Mexican-based brewery Grupo Moctezuma.

“This is a significant milestone for Pizza Pizza Limited. For the first time, we’re bringing our unique combination of quality, service and value to an international market,” said Paul Goddard, president and CEO of the company, in a statement.

“We’ve created a new brand for Mexico and other international markets – PZA Pizzeria – which ties back to our Canadian heritage, our PZA stock ticker, and introduces pizza lovers in Mexico to a new approach to fast, fresh, delicious [pies].”

The restaurants will be operated by Food Gurú, a multi-brand franchise operator in Mexico.

It plans to kick off this year with the opening of three PZA Pizzeria restaurants in Guadalajara. The company plans to open five restaurants overall this year and has an aggressive expansion plan for 2024.

The popular spot was founded in 1967 in Toronto and has since grown to become a leading fast food chain in Canada. There are currently over 730 locations across the country.

The brand’s foray into the international market was first announced in December 2021.