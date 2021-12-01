Pizza Pizza opening its first international location in Mexico

Pizza Pizza is heading south, all the way south to Mexico, where it will enter the marketplace with its first restaurant next year.

As part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans, it has established a “Master Franchise Agreement” with Guadalajara-based KSG/GrünCorp.

In an announcement, Pizza Pizza Ltd. shared they will be entering the Mexican market by 2022. The partnership will see the leading Canadian pizza chain enter the Mexican marketplace in 2022.

“We are excited to introduce pizza lovers in Mexico to our innovative and unique offering. Our wide assortment of pizzas, signature chicken products, and famous slices is a proven formula that we look forward to bringing to new markets,” said Paul Goddard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Pizza Pizza Ltd.

“Appeal for pizza continues to grow in Mexico, and we believe our delicious food and great value will connect well with Mexican consumers. Our partner, KSG/GrünCorp, is a long-standing, highly reputable business leader in Mexico, with deep expertise in restaurants and real estate, and we are proud to be working alongside their experienced team.”

Pizza Pizza was founded back in 1967 in Toronto and has since grown to become a leading pizza brand in Canada. There are currently over 730 restaurants across the country and over 100 Pizza 73 locations, primarily in Alberta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Pizza (@pizzapizzaltd)

You might also like: People are trolling the Timbiebs resellers online and it's amazing

Canada tapping into maple syrup strategic reserves amid global shortage

Ben's Original now available in Canada with new a name and packaging

“We are thrilled to partner with Pizza Pizza, a quick-service pizza industry leader in Canada, and we are very confident that together we will have great success in the Mexican market,” said Ricardo Aldrete, President and CEO of GrünCorp.

KSG is GrünCorp’s food and beverage affiliate and operator, which will also overlook Pizza Pizza as its Master Franchisee in Mexico. The brand currently operates Arby’s in Mexico as well as its in-house brand, “Papas Topper.”

“I am sure our restaurants will be a big success in Mexico,” said Nataly Valdez, CEO at KSG. “The Mexican market is ready for a new player in this segment, and Pizza Pizza Limited definitely has the best offering.”