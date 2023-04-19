It was recently announced that Indigo had partnered with Canadian-founded coffee chain Good Earth Coffeehouse to launch cafes at select bookstores across the country.

Many of these new community-minded coffeehouses would be replacing Starbucks locations.

That’s exciting news, but even better? The popular Canadian coffee chain is giving Canadians free beverages this weekend. This effort is to give thousands of people a free cup of coffee, tea, or espresso as a promotion for Earth Day.

On Saturday, April 22, customers can bring in a travel mug and Good Earth will fill it with their beverage of choice for free.

“We celebrate the earth every day by inviting our customers to join us in supporting important environmental initiatives,” said Nan Eskenazi, the co-founder of Good Earth Coffeehouse, in a press release.

“This year we are excited to be giving back to our guests as they continue to support our mission of being good to the Earth,” Eskenazi added.

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 50 locations in six Canadian provinces, and it looks like that number will be much bigger in the next year.

The company’s continued expansion includes many cities across Canada. In 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there will be five openings in Calgary, one in Edmonton, two in Victoria, and five across Ontario. Many more are set to open beyond that, looking further into 2023.

In March of 2021, Good Earth said it planned on acquiring locations across the country that were “abandoned” by Starbucks.

Good Earth Coffeehouse has plans in 2023 to open more than 20 locations in Indigo and Chapters stores in cities across Canada, such as Winnipeg and Thunder Bay in Manitoba; Sudbury, Oshawa, Barrie, and Cambridge in Ontario; Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park in Alberta; Halifax in Nova Scotia; and Vancouver in BC.

“We’re excited to partner with Good Earth Coffeehouse to bring their elevated experience to our customers,” said Peter Ruis, CEO of Indigo, in the press release.

“With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit.”

Indigo is aiming to convert select cafe spaces “with a market-by-market, and sometimes store-by-store” approach.