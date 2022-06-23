Canada drops in FIFA Men’s World Rankings again

Canada has taken a bit of a tumble in FIFA’s World Rankings.

The Canadian men’s national team, previously ranked No. 38, fell to No. 43 after a difficult month for the program that saw two friendlies cancelled and a split of two matches it did participate in.

After skyrocketing up the FIFA rankings in 2021, Canada has now dropped in consecutive rankings updates this year.

The team nixed a June 5 match against Iran scheduled for BC Place in Vancouver after they were criticized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for scheduling the exhibition. Iran was replaced with Panama for the friendly, but that match was cancelled at the last minute after players went on strike over player compensation issues.

Canada returned after a three-day absence, and won 4-0 against Curaçao in a match in Vancouver on June 9 before losing 2-1 on the road to Honduras on June 14.

After qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Canada reached its highest ever spot in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, at No. 33, in February. The men’s national team slipped to No. 38 in March.

Canada is now ranked higher than just three other World Cup countries — Ecuador (No. 44), Qatar (No. 49), and Saudi Arabia (No. 53).

The team is also the lowest-ranked nation of CONCACAF’s four World Cup participants behind Mexico (No. 12), the United States (No. 14), and Costa Rica (No. 34). Canada finished World Cup qualifying in first place in CONCACAF region.

Canada is also ranked the lowest of their Group F opponents behind Belgium (No. 2), Croatia (No. 15), and Morocco (No. 22).

They will likely play more friendlies prior to their start in the World Cup on November 23.