Single World Cup fans could get jailed seven years for having sex in Qatar

Sex is “off the menu” for unmarried fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans who engage in extramarital sex (ie, someone you are not married to) could face up to seven years in prison for the act.

A police source told the UK-based Daily Star: “Sex is very much off the menu unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.”

Qatar was originally awarded the World Cup in 2010, a decision widely panned by many in the soccer world, including a scathing speech from Norway football head Lise Klaveness following the tournament this past March documenting the country’s human rights record.

Extremely conservative sex laws in Qatar have come under harsh criticism since it was named the World Cup host. Homosexuality, premarital and extramarital sex are all illegal in the country.

Back in 2010, disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had initially joked that gay fans should “refrain from any sexual activities,” per The Guardian.

“[FIFA] doesn’t want any discrimination,” Blatter added. “What we want to do is open this game to everybody, and to open it to all cultures, and this is what we are doing in 2022.”

Another example of Qatar’s conservative laws came when a World Cup worker was sentenced to prison as well as receiving 100 lashes after reporting a sexual assault she allegedly was victim to at the via of a coworker.

The World Cup is set to kick off on November 18 later this year.