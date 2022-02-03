Canada set to reach highest-ever men's FIFA World Ranking

If you’ve been keeping tabs on its men’s soccer team, you might be looking out for Canada in the newest FIFA World ranking.

The good news is, you won’t have to look too far.

When the next update to the FIFA ranking comes out on February 10, Canada will be 33rd in the world, per football-ranking.com. That placement will be its highest-ever ranking, topping their previous high of 40th set this past November, and back in 1996.

With 32 teams making the 2022 World Cup, Canada really is pushing to be one of the world’s top teams.

Now on a six-game win-streak in World Cup qualifying, Canada sits atop the CONCACAF standings, jumped ahead of Australia, Tunisia, Russia, Turkey, and Scotland with their latest push.

“Destiny is in our hands, it’s where we wanted to be at this stage,” said John Herdman, the national team’s head coach. “We’ll keep believing. Our country is behind us.”

Canada is just one victory away from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Canada’s next international window comes in March, with the final three qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Canada will play host to Jamaica while taking trips to Costa Rica and Panama. With a win in any of those games, or Panama suffering a loss in their games against Honduras or the USA, Canada can officially punch its ticket to the world’s largest soccer tournament.

Canada picked up its latest victory last night in El Salvador, via the way of a bizarre goal by Atiba Hutchinson and a clinching effort from Jonathan David.

Canada remains third in the CONCACAF region rankings, but there has been movement at the top.

The USA dropped down two spots to 13th, while Mexico moved up two spots to 12th.

The meteoric rise up the rankings shouldn’t be lost on Canadian soccer fans. Just last February, Canada was ranked 73rd in the world.

The Canadian women’s team is currently ranked sixth in the world.