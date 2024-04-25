Filming of major motion picture to close Cambie Bridge overnight, again

The filming of a major motion picture will force the closure of the Cambie Bridge tomorrow night, but that’s not all.

If you plan on driving in and around downtown Vancouver tomorrow night, a couple of notable events could create a busy night of traffic.

Along with the filming, it’s game day for Vancouver Canucks, and while it’s an away game, the City of Vancouver expects people will be downtown to watch the game.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Cambie Bridge will close on Friday, April 26, at 8 pm and remain closed until 6 am.

TransLink buses will be rerouted, and drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians who use the route to travel downtown will have to find alternative routes.

The City also warns residents that drones and crane lights, which will be used during filming, might cause noise.

On top of the filming, because it’s game day with the Canucks in Nashville for game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, “downtown traffic may be slower.”

“Please plan ahead and anticipate delays. Whenever possible, walk, bike, roll, or take transit to and from downtown,” says the City of Vancouver.

The Cambie Bridge was forced to close overnight in March, and Daily Hive learned that the filming that led to that closure was for an upcoming Disney film starring Jared Leto, Tron: Ares. The bridge was also closed last week for the filming of a major motion picture.

The City would not confirm whether or not this closure was because of Tron: Ares.