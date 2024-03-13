Closures coming to Cambie Bridge for Disney film shoot in Vancouver

A Disney film shoot could impact your plans on multiple nights this week if you use the Cambie Bridge for your Vancouver commute.

According to a notice of filming that Daily Hive has obtained, filming will occur on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15, from 7 pm to 6 am each night on the Cambie Bridge, from 7th Avenue to Beatty Street.

Mocne Productions is the production company behind the shoot.

According to its website, the only project it’s currently working on is Tron: Ares, which will be distributed and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

This comes just a day after we reported that Jared Leto, one of the stars of the Disney film, was spotted in Vancouver.

According to the production request, crews will film “overnight driving sequences” using motorcycles, vehicle tow rigs, and a simulated vehicle accident.

There will also be a camera helicopter, light cranes, and other vehicles, so it could end up being quite the scene. Crews will be filming a simulated vehicle accident, and crews will also be making the roads wet using water trucks.

The film is a sequel to the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy and stars Leto alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Hasan Minhaj. It is directed by Joachim Rønning, who also directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

So long as there are no delays, Tron: Ares is set to release just before Christmas, on December 19, 2025.