Nashville is preparing to destroy a Canucks car and Vancouver has jokes

Vancouver Canucks fans are going to find out why Nashville is nicknamed “Smashville” over the coming days.

The Nashville Predators have a special tradition when teams come to visit in the playoffs. A car painted in Canucks colours has been set up outside the rink and Predators fans will get to demolish it.

The car has already been set up outside Bridgestone Arena in preparation for Game 3 on Friday.

Canucks fans had lots of self-deprecating jokes upon seeing the car posted on social media, mostly about some unsavoury moments in the city’s history, which included the destruction (and flipping) of cars.

you cant scare canucks fans off by destroying a car we started that https://t.co/HKhBRnrNdw — Roxy Fever…the Podcast! (@roxyfever) April 24, 2024

Nucks fans have participated in this tradition before 😉 — David (@uffdahockey) April 24, 2024

They did this in Vancouver for real, you know, no fences required. @sampson164 — Miguel🐧 (@miguelwilkinson) April 25, 2024

In Vancouver we just use police cars — A Stupid Tourist (@astupidtourist) April 25, 2024

Preds fanbase is so full of casuals that they need practice rioting. https://t.co/LF6yCAxtpB — Taj (@taj1944) April 24, 2024

If you beat the Nucks their fans will smash it for you — Mr.Pants (@__MrPants__) April 24, 2024

wow, bad look. based on what I’ve heard over the past 13 years or so smashing a car is the most embarrassing thing you can do https://t.co/N99NyWzKZX — sebastian gorca (@failsonmcdonald) April 24, 2024

Oooooo scary. One car. Pssssh. Those are rookie numbers — Malcolm (@malcolmert) April 24, 2024

This is usually how our riots start. #canucks https://t.co/sDIID9WngJ — Brandon Allaby (@Allabyb) April 24, 2024

Have you seen what Canucks fans did to their own city? You can’t hurt them this way — Now I am become Hex Morgan MD (@sammideedub) April 24, 2024

Some other Canucks fans had plenty of jokes saying the Predators picked the wrong car to represent the city.

Brooooo we only drive Tesla’s — ChefSwagger from Hell’s Kitchen (Taylor’s Version) (@ChefSwaggerHK) April 24, 2024

More accurately it should be a Tesla. — just a guy. (@jaycee24_) April 24, 2024

It’s not Canucks clear unless it’s a AMG G wagon , Lamborghini, McLaren with N sticker — Surrey canucks (@GSurreycanucks) April 24, 2024

Totally not a Vancouver car. Buck up and put a G Wagon out there. Nashville: poverty franchise https://t.co/jVJV0yDL24 — Chester Ming (@ChesterM222) April 24, 2024

The Canucks take on the Predators in Game 3 on Friday night. The puck drops at 4:30 pm PT, and Predators fans will definitely be loud after spending the day destroying the car to get hyped up.