Nashville is preparing to destroy a Canucks car and Vancouver has jokes

Apr 25 2024, 10:27 pm
Nashville is preparing to destroy a Canucks car and Vancouver has jokes
Vancouver Canucks fans are going to find out why Nashville is nicknamed “Smashville” over the coming days.

The Nashville Predators have a special tradition when teams come to visit in the playoffs. A  car painted in Canucks colours has been set up outside the rink and Predators fans will get to demolish it.

The car has already been set up outside Bridgestone Arena in preparation for Game 3 on Friday.

Canucks fans had lots of self-deprecating jokes upon seeing the car posted on social media, mostly about some unsavoury moments in the city’s history, which included the destruction (and flipping) of cars.

Some other Canucks fans had plenty of jokes saying the Predators picked the wrong car to represent the city.

The Canucks take on the Predators in Game 3 on Friday night. The puck drops at 4:30 pm PT, and Predators fans will definitely be loud after spending the day destroying the car to get hyped up.

