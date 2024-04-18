Here's why Cambie Bridge will be closed in Vancouver tomorrow night

Lights, camera, but no action if you’re a commuter trying to cross the Cambie Bridge tomorrow night.

The City of Vancouver has announced that the major False Creek crossing will be closed overnight starting on Thursday, April 18, for the filming of a major motion picture.

Filming will occur between 7 pm on Thursday and is slated to end at 6 am on Friday morning. Transit buses will be rerouted during those hours and drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists are asked to use alternate routes.

This is the second time in a month that Cambie Bridge has closed for a movie shoot.

Mocne Productions’ Tron: Ares for Walt Disney Pictures saw the crossing closed for two days in mid-March.

The City of Vancouver alerted residents nearby that they may notice noise from drones and lights from cranes used during filming.

People living near Burrard were also issued a warning at the end of March that a helicopter would be flying low over the area for a movie shoot.

The City didn’t specify what production the helicopter was for, but several projects are currently underway in the city. A few new movies, including Playdate, along with some familiar series like The Good Doctor and Virgin River, are filming in town this month.