Here's why Cambie Bridge will be closed in Vancouver tomorrow night

Apr 18 2024, 12:22 am
Cambie Bridge (City of Vancouver/Submitted)

Lights, camera, but no action if you’re a commuter trying to cross the Cambie Bridge tomorrow night.

The City of Vancouver has announced that the major False Creek crossing will be closed overnight starting on Thursday, April 18, for the filming of a major motion picture.

Filming will occur between 7 pm on Thursday and is slated to end at 6 am on Friday morning. Transit buses will be rerouted during those hours and drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists are asked to use alternate routes.

This is the second time in a month that Cambie Bridge has closed for a movie shoot.

Mocne Productions’ Tron: Ares for Walt Disney Pictures saw the crossing closed for two days in mid-March.

@freshdailyvancouver Production crews took over the Cambie Bridge for the first of 2 overnight shoots :movie_camera: The film, starring Jared Leto and Greta Lee, is scheduled to premiere in December 2025 #vancouver #downtownvancouver #metrovancouver #vancouverbc #disney #tron #jaredleto ♬ Tron – Glow City

The City of Vancouver alerted residents nearby that they may notice noise from drones and lights from cranes used during filming.

People living near Burrard were also issued a warning at the end of March that a helicopter would be flying low over the area for a movie shoot.

The City didn’t specify what production the helicopter was for, but several projects are currently underway in the city. A few new movies, including Playdate, along with some familiar series like The Good Doctor and Virgin River, are filming in town this month.

