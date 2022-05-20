At the end of 2021, we shared the news that Delish Gluten Free would be closing its doors at 2166 E Hastings Street, but that the bakery had plans to open a new cafe in Coquitlam this year.

Caffe Delish is finally ready to open up its new spot in Port Coquitlam’s new Montrose Square development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caffé Delish (@caffedelishpoco)

The cafe tells Dished we can expect an opening on Tuesday, May 31.

Patrons can expect more gluten-free baked goods, but in more of a cafe context.

We can’t wait to see the new space and check out the new menu.

Caffe Delish

Address: (exact address TBA) 2180 Kelly Avenue, Montrose Square, Port Coquitlam

Instagram