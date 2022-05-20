Caffe Delish set to open in Port Coquitlam next week
May 20 2022, 5:37 pm
At the end of 2021, we shared the news that Delish Gluten Free would be closing its doors at 2166 E Hastings Street, but that the bakery had plans to open a new cafe in Coquitlam this year.
Caffe Delish is finally ready to open up its new spot in Port Coquitlam’s new Montrose Square development.
The cafe tells Dished we can expect an opening on Tuesday, May 31.
Patrons can expect more gluten-free baked goods, but in more of a cafe context.
We can’t wait to see the new space and check out the new menu.
Caffe Delish
Address: (exact address TBA) 2180 Kelly Avenue, Montrose Square, Port Coquitlam