A brand new spot for vegan Japanese food has just opened its doors in Vancouver.

Vegan Shoku, located in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood at 2260 W 41st Avenue, just opened its doors earlier this week and offers a plant-based alternative to folks looking for sushi, poké, donburi, and other Japanese eats in the city.

Taking over the former address of Irashai Sushi, this spot’s menu includes some familiar-sounding dishes, such as California rolls, chicken teriyaki rolls, and salmon nigiri, but with plant-based ingredients instead.

Shoku joins Cofu Pressed Sushi as one of the first restaurants of its kind to offer vegan sushi options in Vancouver.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 11:30 am to 9 pm.

Vegan Shoku

Address: 2260 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

