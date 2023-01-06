Unassumingly located on West Broadway in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is a family-owned Malaysian restaurant that is almost always busy.

Mamalee is well-known by locals for having some of the best Malaysian cuisine in the city, and now the beloved restaurant is set to open a second location.

Offering downtown Vancouver easier access to its menu of Malaysian eats, Mamalee has shared that we can expect the new location to open sometime this spring.

Based on the restaurant’s Instagram post sharing the announcement, the second location will be at International Village, near the Chinatown-Stadium SkyTrain station.

“We can’t wait to join the incredible group of fellow restaurants and businesses in the area,” the caption on the post reads.

Some of the restaurant’s most popular menu items include its Hainanese Chicken, Laksa Noodle Soup, and Roti Canai.

The new Mamalee will be a great addition to the area, and we can’t wait to find out more about this exciting opening.