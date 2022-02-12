A North Burnaby cafe that has been serving the city for nearly two decades has permanently closed, much to the dismay of its regulars.

Best known for its traditional breakfasts and eclectic lunches and dinners, Cozmos Cafe is shutting down due to the impact of the pandemic.

“It’s with very heavy hearts we announce the permanent closure of Cozmos Cafe effective immediately. With the uncertainty surrounding the Covid 19 situation we have decided not to renew our lease,” staff said on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us these past…years we truly appreciated it and we will miss you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cozmos Cafe (@cozmoscafe)

Patrons commented on the Instagram post to express their condolences and disappointment.

“Loved coming here for breakfast! Extra tomatoes instead toast, such good hash browns, assortment of hot sauces and such special tea!! You will be missed,” commented one user.

Another replied, “Sorry I just heard about this now! I’m so sad to learn about this…our favourite spot for SFU team meetings! Thanks for the delicious food, amazing service and the welcoming space you always provided.”

The location is set to be replaced by a Peri Peri Shack in March.