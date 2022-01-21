Vancouver nightclub turns to selling Domino's Pizza to stay open

COVID-19 has posed new challenges for bars and nightclubs in BC even as we head into 2022.

As per current health orders, places that do not offer full meal service must remain closed. This includes venues like bars, nightclubs, and lounges that do not serve meals.

Now, one popular Vancouver nightlife spot found a workaround to help keep them open even as restrictions are in place.

“The only thing stopping a nightclub or liquor primary operator from opening was not being able to offer food,” Dave Kershaw, owner of Cabana Lounge, told Daily Hive. “But we could do that easily.”

On their January 14 reopening weekend, the Granville Street spot smelled like pepperoni as they sold, among other libations, 30 large Domino’s pizzas.

By offering food from Domino’s and tacos from the neighbouring eatery The Pawn Shop, Cabana is able to stay open in compliance with current provincial health orders simply by offering full meal service.

“So, if people want to order food, they have two great options,” said Kershaw, who has been working in the industry on Granville Street since 1996.

Kershaw said that the workaround for the order came about after industry representatives helped to decipher the public orders.

Then, he confirmed with local authorities that he would be able to stay open if he sold food – something Kershaw says was not communicated to his industry well by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Why would you not give a small business owner, who’s been struggling at every opportunity to at least cover bills, by giving them the right information?” said Kershaw.

These days, Cabana Lounge is less like a nightclub and more like a hotel lobby lounge.

“We’ve been having to manage with smaller table sizes, no mingling, no dancing,” said Kershaw.

“We just don’t happen to look like a restaurant or pub. We have a DJ booth, cooler decor, and a light show.”

Cabana Lounge is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 pm to 3 am.