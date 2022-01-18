BC's restaurant, bar, nightclub restrictions to remain in place

BC health officials announced today they’re extending some COVID-19 measures until mid-February, while relaxing restrictions around gyms and fitness facilities.

Several measures, which first came into effect on December 22, 2021, will remain in place. As a reminder, for the food and beverage sector, this means restaurants, pubs, and cafes will still be able to operate. However, those establishments will continue to only be able to accommodate a maximum of six per table with physical distancing and barriers between tables. There will also be no mingling at food primary establishments.

Places that do not offer full meal service must remain closed. This includes venues like bars, nightclubs, and lounges that do not serve meals.

These orders are now effective until at least February 16, 2022.

During the Tuesday afternoon conference, Henry said proof of vaccination would remain mandatory for the foreseeable future in the province.

Some have called for the program to be expanded to cover liquor and cannabis stores, while others want vaccine passports scrapped.

Henry said the province will stay the course for now.

“My challenge is to make sure we’re doing just enough … and not allowing our system to be overwhelmed. It’s minimizing the serious risk of illness hospitalization, and societal impacts as well.”

With files from Amir Ali and Megan Devlin.