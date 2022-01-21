A Vancouver food truck owner is asking for help getting back on the road after a recent arson left his mobile restaurant out of commission.

Carlos Adams, the owner of Golden Era Burger, shared the story this week on the food truck’s Instagram page.

“Last year was one metaphorical kick in the junk after another,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post.

“Red tape and bureaucratic hoops take a lot of time and money to cut and jump through, respectively.. and then an arsonist decided to enter my life.”

“I got a call late at night from the police,” explained Adams in an interview with Daily Hive. “I was worried that my truck might’ve been completely engulfed in flames, but it wasn’t. Somebody lit the front right tire on fire.”

“I’m ok. I’ve dealt with worse things in life. What can I do but push forward? I’m feeling great about the future.”

Adams has been serving Golden Era Burgers from the food truck since 2017, running every aspect of the business.

His eye-catching orange-and-black truck can be found in front of local breweries, busy parks, and other regular stops.

The menu is simple but delicious: three different types of Cheeseburgers for $8 each or $13 for doubles. There are also sometimes shakes and/or fries for $5.

“I tend to work in East Van mostly, but I venture further out pretty regularly to test new spots,” explained Adams. “If business is good, I make them more regular. I go where I’m wanted.”

“I post my whereabouts on my Instagram stories. I don’t have any employees, but I have an amazing customer base that has helped me immensely along the way by interacting with me and spreading word of mouth.”



Adams is hopeful that fans of Golden Era Burger will also help him raise funds to make needed repairs to the fire-damaged food truck by purchasing hoodies and snapback hats with his designs.

“I’ve been putting just as much passion and energy into designing my gear as I do making burgers for y’all,” Adams wrote on Instagram. “I hope it shows and is enough to bring my truck back to life.”

“If you know me, you might know that I’ve drawn my whole life. Drawing is one of the most basic forms of expression and I, personally, find it to be very grounding (like meditation) and try to keep it an essential practice. I hope y’all take the time to do it too. It really gives me life and it would be a dream come true if it could become a secondary source of income.”

“Please DM me (on Instagram) to order if you haven’t already, or you can contact me or donate directly to [email protected]”

Adams told Daily Hive that he is uncertain of the total repair costs for his food truck and that ICBC still has to take a look at it. He has replaced the tire that was set on fire and has also contacted someone to replace the broken windows.

The food truck owner and artist is currently taking preorders to get an idea of how many hoodies to buy and print.

If interest in the item is strong enough, he may place hoodies with his designs in a few of his friends’ local shops.

“I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember,” said Adams. “I designed my logo, font and the menu, and used them for some branded tees and hoodies I’ve sold over the past few years. The menu and logo continue to evolve and so will the merch.”

“If people want to support, the best way is to talk to me. Let me know that I’m not risking the last of my credit for nothing.”

Though the flat top grill inside Golden Era Burgers may be turned off for the moment, Adams is hopeful he’ll be back serving hungry people again soon.

“Your feedback and support have been truly uplifting and inspiring,” he wrote to his followers on Instagram. “Thanks so much for keeping me alive. I love y’all and cant wait to be back in business.”