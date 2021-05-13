Burnaby RCMP and gang team responding to shooting at Market Crossing

For the second time in less than a week, there has been a shooting in Burnaby.

RCMP said in a message posted on social media that frontline officers and the Gang Team are responding to a shooting at Market Crossing shopping complex.

Investigators are on scene and people are being urged to avoid the area.

Video footage shared on social media shows a large police presence at the busy shopping centre, and what appears to be a body covered by a sheet in the parking lot.

The shooting comes just hours after the province made an announcement that Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, would be holding a press conference Friday morning to address the growing gun and gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

Last weekend, Toni Dalipi, 19, was fatally shot in Burnaby as he left a business in the 7700 block of 6 Avenue. He was shot “multiple times,” and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An innocent bystander “in the wrong place at the wrong time” was also shot during the incident, according to IHIT.

Ahmed Tahir, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in Dalipi’s death.

On Sunday, Karman Grewal, 28, was the victim of a brazen “targeted” shooting outside Vancouver International Airport.

IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Frank Jang said investigators believe his killing is linked to region’s ongoing gang conflict.

Grewal was well known to police, and the subject of a rare public warning several years ago.

In the summer of 2017, Surrey RCMP released the identities of five men — one of whom was Grewal — who had each been the intended victims of recent shootings.

The RCMP took the rare step of identifying the victims because, although their lives were in danger, they had refused to cooperate with police.

Officers believed the men would likely be the targets of more violence, and therefore posed a risk to public safety.

More to come…