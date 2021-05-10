The victim of a brazen “targeted” shooting outside Vancouver International Airport was well known to police, and the subject of a rare public warning several years ago.

At a press conference on Monday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) officers identified the victim of the May 9 shooting as Karman Grewal, 28.

Grewal was known to police, IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Frank Jang said, adding that investigators believe his killing is linked to region’s ongoing gang conflict.

In March 2019, a man of the same name and age was arrested following a string of armed robberies in Surrey and Delta.

In the summer of 2017, Surrey RCMP released the identities of five men — one of whom was Grewal — who had each been the intended victims of recent shootings.

The RCMP took the rare step of identifying the victims because, although their lives were in danger, they had refused to cooperate with police.

Officers believed the men would likely be the targets of more violence, and therefore posed a risk to public safety.

“We must assume that these men continue to be targets and, as such, we are advising the public to be cautious of any interaction with these five individuals,” Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said at the time.

Grewal was shot outside the international terminal at YVR around 3 pm on May 9.

Police said that at least two suspects were seen fleeing in an SUV. When officers attempted to apprehend them, the suspects opened fire.

“This type of disregard and disdain for public safety at our international airport is at the next level,” Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said on Sunday evening.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.